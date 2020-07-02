Who Diletta Leotta journalist who got the song macho man during a match in Italy? – International Football – Water Sports

Leading Diletta Leotta lived last weekend, one moment frustrating when fans barrabrava in Naples asked in the game vs Brescia, to remove the blouse and placed breast, in the act macho, which caused outrage all football fans and for those who are not in it.

Leotta was born 16 August 1991 in Catania, Italy, and made a career as a TV presenter and also showed how the speaker is radial. His name is very famous in his country.

However, as such, was not prepared to be in these places. In 2015, Leotta has graduated from the faculty of law at the University Luiss, Rome, a career that he studied at the advice of their parents.

Also played a career in modeling. At the age of 15 she participated in a beauty contest ” Miss Wall 2006 and three years later it did in ” Miss Italy, although not led, is happiness and was removed quickly.

His career in television, he began in 2010, when I was 19 years old, in a local network Antenna Sicilia If the rose on the run 11. The festival of new song Sicilian and entertainment Insieme.

In 2012, the beginning of the submission of meteorological information in the ‘Sky’. Starting with the 2015-16 season began its life as a journalist, sports, make them pine for the European championship Football in 2016.

Today is one of the most famous in the world, and he hopes to leave an event that he was a victim of machismo (male chauvinism, and that such actions are not to live by any other woman.

