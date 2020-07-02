Why ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’ didn’t put a Chapter this week?

If you are the fans, who look forward to any progress ‘Crisis On Infinite album,” we are afraid to disappoint you, because the ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’ didn’t write the episode during the week of November 12, but we’ll both be back on Tuesday, November 19.

Some fanatics in the United States were surprised to see that none of the series released a new episode this week, especially since it’s not a holiday.

While the other two programs from the Arrowverse, which is currently, i.e. ‘batwoman’ and ‘Supergirl’ released new episodes in the beginning of this week.

Currently, the Arrow in the middle of the eighth and final season consisting of ten episodes, while ‘The Flash’ is in the sixth season.

There is a reason ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’ have written this week’s episode, and the fact that so far both the series deals with themes similar to get their heroes in OK that has to sacrifice himself to save the multiverse.

These stories are closely connected with the future of his fist and the Monitor, as LaMonica Garrett, and it comes to a critical point in a special five-piece, ‘Crisis on Infinite’s album, which will combine five programs Arrowverse.

The production of ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’, they took a break for a week, but it’s a pattern that has happened before, to all the rest of the series, thematic preliminary to the great event on TV.

In any case, both programs estrenarán the next episode on Tuesday, November 19.

Though time to pause is crucial, because there are people who claim that the Anti-Monitor already appeared in the series, while “Flash”, maybe that the computer has found a way to save the life of Barry Allen.

The fact that it is a fact that none of the two rows again to take a break for the premiere of “Crisis on Infinite album,” which begins in the US on 8 December in ‘Supergirl’ continues in ‘batwoman’ December 9, remains in ‘The Flash’ 10 December, crossover will run until January 14, 2020. in ‘Arrow’ and ‘DC Legends of Tomorrow’.