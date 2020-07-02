Will there be a war between the angels of Victoria’s Secret?

It seems that there is some confusion in the sky as Victoria’s Secret. According to publishes the average American OK!the source also said he heard Adriana Lima and Al?s

Sandra Ambrose

to criticize model time:

Kendall Jenner

and

Gigi Hadid. Despite the fact that, in principle, no one came to overthrow, in the end, Lima made a post on his Instagram account denying it.

Everything always happened according to the source, when the two older models of the Brazilian left to eat at a restaurant in Los Angeles. While they ate, the conversation focuses on his two new colleagues in the last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. As a person who says he heard it was his word against Ambrosio and Lima -, “she began to laugh in a boring way Kendall and the collapse of the family, and they both think the other two (Kendall and Gigi) are just some pretty faces that have a unique talent.”















Adriana and Alessandra, who are 16 and 15 years, Victoria’s Secret, respectively, in the first moment did not say anything about publishing. But the noise was such that, in the end, the first wanted to refute the message via a post published in Instagram account. For this purpose, used a photo of the product, which suggests that it is accompanied by the following text: “the magazines, which sometimes form a great deception, negative statements and false, in order to sell. I love these two girls, but the truth is that I don’t give credit that is bad that these logs can be. This kind of Message coming from my character and values that she taught me my mother.”

Despite the fact that Kendall and Gigi are not angels officers, it is clear that because of its success and high projection in social networks, if they want to repeat the experience Fashion ShowI don’t think problem in it. Did not make any statements about it, but, of course, will coincide with some of Los Angeles veterans, at least to a well-known company of lingerie. When you are able to see whether it feels good or not. That would be hell, Paradise, Paradise Victoria’s Secret?







