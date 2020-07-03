Billy Eilish interpreterpath the song James bond 007: it’s not time to die

The young artist is only 18 years old, Billy Eilishhe was commissioned to compose and to interpret the official song for the tape, which brings back Daniel Craig as agent Bond, James Bond.

The order became known in social networks like Billy Eilish as the ribbon 007. 18 years old, Eilish, is the artist, the youngest of the whole Saga in the official interpretations of the songs.

The singer will not only dedicate his speech, because it was she who wrote and composed a song, as always, in collaboration with his brother Finneas.

“Time to die”, James bond, And I’ll be singing the song, the official..what QUÉE?”, – writes on his account in Instagram Billy Eilish.

For its part, in instagram, 007, published pictures of Eilish echo on the ad.

“Song-official,” No time to die ” is performed by Billy Eilish. Billy wrote the song along with his brother-Finneas and artist, the youngest in history to write and record a song for James bond”.

The film will be released on the big screen in April 2020, setting a premiere of the film ” No. 25, series of popular spy, where James bond played by Daniel Craig, the face of the villain of delivery, which includes the award-winning Rami Malek.

