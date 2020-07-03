Cate Blanchett, the gala organizer of the beauty of Venice

Armani Beauty was the main sponsor of the 76th International film Festival in Venice organized an exclusive dinner in Venice to celebrate cinema. The actress was the great hero of the evening.

Cate Blanchett, luxury and as a hostess. Photo: Instagram.

With

spectacular costume red Glitter (of course, collection of high

fashion Armani), cate Blanchett (cate Blanchett spent the hostess for a great dinner

Armani Beauty organized in the framework of the 76th international Film Festival

Venice.

Armani

Beauty is a registered sponsor of the festival, and I wanted to read a short film

exclusive lunch, where was the “face” of the brand. Blanchett Ambassador

Armani Beauty, I wore, like the stars in the night.

If well repeated camafeos hoops and a hairstyle that he led the red carpet, Blanchett shone with a breathtaking satin gown by the Italian company.

Madisin Rian, Greta Ferro, Kate Balnchett, Sara Sampaio and Barbara Palvin. Photo: Instagram.

As a good host has set Madisin Rian, Greta Ferro, Kate, Sara Sampaio and Barbara Palvin, as well as the “face” of Armani Beauty and Isabelle, of Course, one of the invited special guests of the night, along with Catherine Deneuve, Alessandra Mastronardi, Alice Pagani, Elodie Yung, Michelle??????????, Tina Kunakey and Nicole Horne.

Isabel, Of Course. Photo: Instagram.

In

Association Armani Beauty 76. The film festival in Venice, strengthens

even more the bond with the world of cinema, and it

a celebration of love in the movie of a lifetime by Giorgio Armani. Through

years, the designer has created costumes for various

a video of the most famous American Gigolo 1980, creating costumes

for Richard Gere, The untouchables, Gattaca, Stealing Beauty, the Shaft, in

from the Batman, The Tuxedo , De-Lovely, Fair Game, The Social Network, Mission

Impossible: Ghost Protocol”, “Hannah”, A Most Violent Year ” and ” The Wolf of Wall

Street, to name a few.