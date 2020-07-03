Courtney Kardashian invited her sisters and their fans with “hell mask”

Kourtney Kardashian has joined the campaign to encourage people to use masks (GI: kourtneykardashian)

More and more celebrities are using their voice to raise awareness about the safety measures that should be taken during a pandemic. Now came the turn of the eldest of the sisters Kardashian, Courtney.

Through the publication of Instagram, the star of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” shared several photos in which he appeared with nail, hair and makeup flawless, but with cubrebocas skin color.

“IUses a fucking mask, to help spread the word, not the virus! Do you prepare like you! Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Addison WEEE, Ellie Reese, Rosalia, Harry Hudson Jen Atkin #usaunamalditamascarilla and post a selfie,” read a message in which he called on two other members of the Kardashian clan, and her mother and other artists who have joined this case.

“Also I invite everyone who wants to help to encourage others to do the same and #usaunamalditamascarilla. Thank you Simon Huck and Alice + Olivia nominarme”, – he added her stupid message.

Courtney-Kardashian (Photo: Instagram@ kourtneykardash)

This is not the first time that the designer also 41 years appeared protective gear in their social networks. In mid-may, not only there was one boot, which included the LEDs, but announced that it sold on the brand page, Poosh.

“I’m happy to share my recent obsession with leather! I am aware of the benefits of LED masks for several yearsbut I like that in this this is the litewhat you can look at it to perform several tasks that points that to maintain and further, that you don’t have to plug it into the wall and let cost 190 DOLLARS!”, he wrote in the message.

Woman he explained that the product, although, as a rule, sold through the website were sold out. However, you can make pre-orders for it.

“We only sell in our store Poosh. Now they are sold out, but we have a limited number to pre-order. For more information about what each of the three bright colors, makes the skin, in the history Department today Poosh”, he added.

Jennifer aniston also participated in the problem-solving process (Photo: Instagram@jenniferaniston)

During the week Jennifer aniston has joined the campaign in favor of cubrebocasand he also posted a photo carrying one of these elements is made of a fabric.

“I understand that the mask is uncomfortable and embarrassing. But, asI don’t think it’s the worst, that businesses will close down, they lose their jobs and health workers will get to absolute exhaustion? And this virus has taken many lives, so that we’re not doing enough” – so began aniston to your question.

“I do believe in the basic goodness of people, so I know we can do it, BUT still many in our country people who want to take the necessary steps to smooth the curve and keep yourself safe. People seem concerned that their “rights to them have been removed’, asking them using masks. This recommendation is simple and effective, the government time at the expense of people’s lives. And really should not be a discussion“shared aniston.

“If you value human lifeplease uses a fucking mask“,- he added.

