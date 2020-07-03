Dwayne ‘the rock’ Johnson, star is estimated at Instagram

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is the only star that charges over a million dollars for a post in Instagram.

“It was an amazing year dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Fast & Furious’ second movie ‘Jumanji'”

We are not the first, we keep every move, Dwayne The Rock Johnson Instagram, since his advice to go back to the gym until their intimidades sincere feelings, where the account of why he decided to dedicate himself to cinema… So it’s no surprise that the former star wrestling will be the most respected celebrity in the social network, the only thing that comes to charge more than a million dollars per share, depending on the company, marketing services In HQ.

Is that companies are reluctant to apply to calculate how much they pay for these performances, and the stars also did not confirm these data, but the study shows at one of the heroes of the Saga Fast&Furious is higher Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kim Kardashian. In addition, this year, the Rock was crowned by Forbes magazine as the best paid actor at the moment comes to obtain up to 90 million dollars per film. Moreover, there is agreement about the incredible scale marked sports Under Armour, technology giant Apple, or the water brand Voss. “Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson was an amazing year dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Fast & Furious’ second movie ‘Jumanji’,” explains Mike Bender is one of the founders of Hopper HQ. “It was especially interesting to watch the rising star of fame Instagram this year, rose six places in the list and defeated the defending champion Kylie Jenner”.

The highest in Instagram

1. Dwayne ‘the rock’ Johnson, 187m followers – $1m post

2. Kylie Jenner, 182m – $986,000 for the post

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, 225m – $889,000 for the post

4. Kim Kardashian 176m – $858,000 for the post

5. Ariana Grande, 191m – $853,000 for the post

6. Selena Gomez 180 – $848,000 for the post

7. Beyonce Knowles, 149m – $770,000 for the post

8. Justin Bieber 139m – $747,000 for the post

9. Taylor swift, 135 m – $722,000 for the post

10. Neymar Jr, 139m – $704,000 for the post

