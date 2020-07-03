EXO: Baekhyun shows first photos of the return of the group, and pleases his fans | INSTAGRAM

The singer from South Korea, is beginning to break up its preparation for the next return under until the end of may. It is through their official website, showed that it was the first promotion of his long-awaited return.

This way, in which appears a new concept single to be released in a few days.

This photo was published in cerebración in his birthday, the next, may 6, it is possible to appreciate the singer lying among the lights, the shades of blue and red, which make sure you will feel the cool shade and appearance, to be under water.

We should not forget that Baekhyun made his debut as a soloist in July 2019 with a “Village,” the main song of their first mini-album “City Lights”.

But let’s not forget that the singer spent the special day with his fans in recent times, live to celebrate her birthday, she held a transfer of some of their fans VLive, where more than 4 million people use his musical talent and sense of humor.

Not leaving the room, the idol showed, naturally free, and beach pajamas, dancing on his bed, and he answered a few questions from fans who wanted to see, I’m so happy. The translator presented to his fans a mini-concert where he sang some songs from the most successful of his albums “City Lights” to the public, among them “Paris” and several other songs that don’t belong to this material from the album, “The Lonely bloom Stands Alone”.

It’s great fun to thousands of his followers was when the idol ate some fun in the company of your favorite beverage, Coca-Cola, and little cakes and cookies to celebrate your birthday together with EXO-L, took the opportunity to mimic the voice of one of his comrades from group D. O.

If you don’t know, Exo is a ribbon of the South Korean K-pop, founded S. M. Entertainment in 2011. The group debuted in 2012 with twelve participants, divided into two sub-groups EXO-K and EXO-M, performing music in Korean and Chinese. In April of 2019, is composed of nine members: xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D. O., Kai and Sehun.