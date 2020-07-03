First image of Elizabeth Tullock as Lois lane in Elseworlds crossover Arrowverso

Moscow, 18 Oct. (CulturaOcio) –

In December of this year comes on The CW in crossover in Arrowversowhich this year is called Elseworlds and actors are gradually learns new details about the shooting and their heroes on social networks. This time it was Melissa Benoist, the actress who embodies Supergirl, which opened the first photo, intrepid reporter Lois lane, played by Elizabeth Tallocaccompanied by his partner in the TV series Tyler Hoechlin (Superman).

“Two kryptonianos and journalist, burst into the crossover”he shared Benoit on his official Instagram account a picture of her and her colleagues distribution Hoechlin and Talloc. This is the first image of the journalist during the shooting events on TV that takes on iconic characters is interpreted in many cases performers size Teri Hatcher, Kate Bosworth or Amy Adams.

Image did not disclose many details of the plot or characters as it was a photo published by Stephen amell, a few days ago, near Hoechlin, dress with the legendary black suit Superman Grant Gustin (The Flash). This is the famous outfit that many fans expected that he appeared in the Justice League.

Amell was one of the elements of distribution that were more active in social networks. He also shared new poster Arrowverso what is your character embodied in Gustin Arrow and him the same dress (The Flash).

In the second photo, which was released to appear again Gustin and Amell dresses from the same dress: Sucking black leather and some kind of rows that confirms the thesis that in Elseworlds the proposed new version of the heroes of the Worlds of DC.

Barry and Oliver have really gone next level friendship wise. pic.twitter.com/FpgLh73a7a — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) 16 Oct 2018

Events, a television program that is broadcast for three days, from the special episode The Flash Sunday, December 9, after which the head Arrow Monday, December 10. The story will culminate in the delivery Supergirl 11 Dec.