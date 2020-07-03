Flash superhero, by the time



Without muscles, but with a heart Grant Gustin applied to the skin of the hero faster

Difficulty in working with some of the characters from the comics, the most famous in the world so attractive as the risk is a formula that Marvel was able to take advantage of the twenty films, but failed to reproduce on the screen a girl in places where his opponent,

house of DC comics, managed to build a universe, is as eclectic as in the popular series



. Among all these names,

Flash



different approach desprejuiciado and diverse, which creates love and marriage, social networks, although managed to build a strong community of fans. PEOPLE went to Canada to talk to cast and decipher the formula to be relevant without changing the character of almost 80 years.

The Flash



born in January 1940 in the hands of Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert, as a hero who can run and move, so ultra-fast. Over the next decade, four different men had collected a shield, in the comics he is still the most popular Barry Allen, who debuted on TV with the almost forgotten series in 1990, and returned in 2014 as a branch of popular fiction

Arrow



. Since then,





Flash

increased public and became one of the most popular titles in the Warner Channel in the country and in the region.

“Although some of my colleagues often say that they did not expect such success, however, with the fact that we did the pilot, and we signed a contract for six seasons, in fact thought it all had to happen, because the material with which we work very well. We have a character from the comics who are not only very expensive, but almost unchanged in its essence since its creation, and I knew that it would attract an audience,” said PEOPLE in Vancouver, where the wheel of the series, Grant Gustin, an actor that is injected into the skin fast hero.

28 years and training related to dance and musical Comedy at the time, the announcement that Gustin on the role of shared water among fans of the comic book: “outside in any activity, my only important experience before the camera was

Glee



where sang and danced, and

90210.



I think it was a surprise to many, but also the possibility that I am not able”.

Already installed in the paper



and averaging the fifth season with great grades, has no contradictions. In fact, a few months ago a number of the paintings stolen included shots showed the new suit, but they were very vulnerable to criticism on Twitter and Instagram for the leanness of the actor, far from their colleagues, muscular, what do the superheroes.

“I have

body shaming



what burlaran my body. But it’s not for me: over 20 years ago that children and adults say to me, to me or to my parents that I was too skinny. I have a long way to go before accepting it, but today I want to mention double standards, I can say something more terrible, the man’s body. I do a lot to keep in shape and increase its size every season, but I’m skinny and my appetite is affected by stress,” wrote Gustin in to your account Instagram, the message, ” opened the debate in various MEDIA, specializing in history, fantasy and superheroes.

The rest of the actors also have to deal with the reactions that creates certain decisions that were taken in

Flash



. Candice Patton Iris West, typical, woman, the Flash, the first time this character is African-American. “I don’t care about criticism on social networks, because the website in order to criticize and insult. And not the first and not the last, who receives insults on Twitter or Instagram, but the worst of it is transferred to those who do not see that gradually the industry is becoming increasingly progressive and peace, which is now more diverse,” explained the actress.





In Flash there are families, characters and the various conflicts

“My character is in the direct Flash from birth and in the comics, and I think that when I chose the role as an African-American, was a cult that will remain in the history books. I think it attracts a lot of viewers, because the people who typically do not survive a series about superheroes, but, maybe, in history, as family West, the iris of the eye and several ribs”, completed, which started from the other Actresses of the universe series Warner Channel”

SheThority



“site to connect women cast with espectadoras around the world.

One of those involved in this initiative is actress Jessica Parker Kennedy who plays the daughter of Flash and Aperture and that has come from the future to warn his father about the terrible villain. Also in the dialogue with the PEOPLE assured that part of the success of a product like this, what’s really going on: “it does Not have strong female characters, because they took place in the past, but also to have female characters reliable, trustworthy, facing challenges, fall, learn and rise. And

Flash



we find so many characters so well written, Killer Frost, so that to admit it’s fun.”

Thus, despite the fact that the story refers to a situation, imaginary and complex own genre, the series shows that he understands in a clear change in the world and in the classroom, and therefore involves a variety not to avoid criticism, lack of internal tension, such as when Patton complained publicly because of the lack of toys, the female characters:

“For many years in the entertainment industry in General and superheroes in particular, I don’t understand how important it is to have different characters, be it skin color or the community to which he belonged, in the role of heroes. And when some have decided it soon became apparent to all, that needed only a concept and how it was recepcionada the public,” explained the actor Hartley Sawyer, who has dependent on the role of the Elongated Man in the series.





Candice Patton, Grant Gustin and Jessica Parker Kennedy pose family is different in Flash

His partner Danielle Panabaker, scary Killer Frost, he finished the thought: “it’s Not just superheroes: it is important that all television programs that reflect, to the extent possible, a world in which we live and that everyone can achieve stability. They all see someone to identify themselves on the computer

Flash



this is very important because we know that we will not leave anyone hearing outdoors”.

Yes, with the desire to embrace all environment to overcome the resistance,

Flash



they have become much more than many superheroes: today is a reflection of reality, different and varied that you can find wealth, what is the difference.

