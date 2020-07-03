Halloween special: 8 styles of make up to wear at Night in Bruges

A holiday is approaching, a terrible year, if you want to dazzle your friends, here are some ideas for makeup.

Costumes and masks are part of the show on October 31, but if you don’t like is just that… you can create a make up that is really original:

The Image Of A Harlequin, Lucy Boynton

Kind of punk Gigi Hadid

Appearance Smoking Natasha Poly

Eyes cats are grey Bella Hadid

View orange metallic Sofia Sanchez de Betak

According to neon pink Barbara Palvin

Brightness pink Chloe grace Moretz

Blue eyes electric Sanders, Jasmine

But like any holiday, it is worth investing the time and money that needs to have a good costume.

However… many people among of anxiety and excitement, you forget substances included in products, the application for a person. They can cause various infections and allergies.

Attention! Can manifest itself in different forms it all depends on the person and the heat affected zone. In some cases this occurs immediately, while others may be almost invisibleappear over time.

So it is important that you take precautions when buying makeupin order to prevent diseases that could end in more serious problems such as atopic dermatitis (reactions on the skin, which causes redness, swelling and itching).

Tip: use hypoallergenic makeup and its application: for washing face, humectarlo well, and be very careful not to touch the areas that are injured or wounded.

Now… enjoy….