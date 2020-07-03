Here are sweater winter until 2020 (and that brings street style, European)

While the heat, we can still agobiando, we will show you all the sweater, which wear the street style during fashion week in Paris and Milan. For all tastes
Large, holgados, thick. This winter, sweaters are size oversize. From photos, textures, appliques, embroidery and a lot of neck poleron. These trends, which showed the street style during fashion week in Paris and Milan. See:
Well fashionista
With cutouts on the sleeves, this sweater poleron took the applause for the truck. You can animás something like that?
With pictures and something else
The photos are part of a trend by 2020, but also attack the tissue. There are versions of both in the morning and more classic and more daring.
Bag for a long time
Coat of fabrics, lead to the knee joint. Some reinventan view, setting the waist strap.
Poleron
Sweater with a collar poleron is a trend this winter. Curved or straight, this collar will be the hit of the season.
Stripes
More classic will be pleased with the striped sweater. This is the perfect Jean and downtrodden.
The Irish language
And those who love fabric (dot, cross, eight and canelones), will have the opportunity to introduce others to these pulóveres that they both worship.