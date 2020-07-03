It-Omar Garcia Harfuch, Secretary of the Security CDMX

The Minister of Security of Mexico was the object of attack, during the first hours of this Friday; authorities report that in danger

Omar Garcia HarfuchThe Minister of Security of Mexico, was a white terrorist attack this morning around 6:38 am, on Paseo de la Reforma. He was appointed to 2019 to replace Mr. Jesus Orta Martinez, after 10 months in office.

In addition to academic training, which is a huge, Omar Garcia this is the son of two important characters in the country: born in the city of Cuernavaca, Morelos, she’s 38 years old, and the son Javier Garcia Paniagua, extitular Address of the Federal Security service and exdirigente PRI, and Harfuch Maria Hidalgoactress and singer, whose alias was Maria Sorte.

Omar Garcia studied a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety at the University of the Valley of Mexico, and also the Right of the University Continental. Among its specializations have multiple degrees, including a degree of Senior Executive in National and International Security, Harvard University, and the course of the Narcotics Unit Commander Course services the DEA, among other studies. In accordance with Universal, Garcia Harfuch was named “the best COP in Mexico”, not to be so criminal in narcomenudeo, except criminals, serials.

His mother, Maria Sortethis is one of the key figures respected show in Mexico. She was born may 11, 1955. in Chihuahua, and was baptized as Harfuch Maria Hidalgo. His father was Joseph Harfuch Stefano, orige Arabic, and his mother Celia Hidalgo.

For his part, their father is Javier Garcia, son of General Marcelino garcía barragán, who served as Governor of Jalisco and the Minister of National Defence during the massacre on the Square of the Three Cultures in??????????. Was a Senator of the Commonwealth, the Secretary of Land Reform and national leader of the PRI.