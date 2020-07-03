Jeans for Refugees, collection of jeans donated by celebrities to raise funds for refugees

Although we were in the midst of a crisis in health care that raged around the world, the coronavirus is not the only one. Immigration crisis in Europe the humanitarian situation, which will be critical in 2015. Various initiatives came after to put his contribution and the fashion world is no exception. Jeans For Refugees ” for the past four years, with celebrity culture as a tool to raise funds for their causes.

The concept is very simple: celebrities devote a few of their pants, artist and designer johnny to Give tunea and after exposed to increasing awareness and raising funds. All the benefits, donate, finally, “International Rescue Committee”, the public organization was created by albert Einstein in the 30-ies, and whose task is to help the repressed on the basis of ethnic origin, political opinions or religious.





“Stars not only captivate those who they and what they do, but because the realization of dreams, of facts, of reality in the face of society“- say the leaders of the project on the website. “Many of them had to overcome obstacles and difficulties to realize their dreams, giving them global fame and does not deserve iconic status in popular culture”.

Also, refugees are faced with the need to believe in dreams, to have a home and a new start after he experienced the devastating consequences of war and destruction. Jeans for Refugees aims to support this dream, drawing the world’s attention to the name of the star involved.





More than 100 celebrities have already joined the initiative: Emma Watson, Claudia Schiffer, Karlie Kloss ” or Kate moss, including, althoughin the list of names, the top of the fashion world and culture is so much. The collection was shown today on the catwalks in Berlin, new York, fashion Week in Milan. As well as at the Saatchi gallery in London. Although at the moment coronavirus will display on the screen, in full-time education, we can see all the details through the Internet.





