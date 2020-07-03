Jennifer Lopez already has the competence for dancing (and in my own home): “verily, the male’s movements!”

July 3, in 2020-0:36

Jennifer Lopez joined in the fun challenge and shared videos, dancing at home, along with his “competence”. The post was anger.

If someone knows, it looks like this Jennifer Lopez. Her beauty and talent in the script and on the big screen, attract and lift breaths each.

Quarantine: the secret behind Jennifer Lopez to survive the boredom

Once JLO showed, that is all the goddess, a time to dance. However, apparently, already competition and nothing more that in your own home: her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The Queen of the Bronx and your partner joined in the fun task of virus that the two, in various areas of his residence, was organized by the choreography of a popular subject for the artist, “Dance Again”.

“As we had no intention to challenge @arodal (the user Alex in Instagram) #WorldOfDanceAgain challenge? So the male move!”– posted by Jennifer publish.

Shooting JLO and your partner was only anger in cyberspace. Quickly assembled more than 12.5 million views and even complement, moreover, in record time, reaching 1.4 million “Likes”.

Of course, not only singer and actress attracts the eyes, and a former baseball player, also stole the show. Both acapararon compliments from fans.

“Yes, GMOs!”, “God!”, “Go!” “That’s amazing!”, “I’m the sweetest that I’ve ever seen!”, “We are proud of his dog!”, “He is the best teacher of all time!”said Internet users.

Jennifer Lopez posed in a crop top and seal colored (back to mirror): “List for the weekend”

Video: Instagram @JLo

Escuchá 100 all day use click here

If you want to listen to Radio Mitre leave click here

