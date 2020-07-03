Jennifer Lopez wore a great body in tight leggings

Again Jennifer Lopez stole all eyes in social networks, as their 50 years this awesome body that is certainly the envy of many.

Maybe you are interested in: Jennifer Lopez homenajeó Marc Anthony for Father’s Day

It was what many did he know, the singer of Puerto Rican origin in the last publication, which he spent in his official account on Instagram with a bathroom.

Jennifer Lopez grew up the photo, which appears on the legs and back to wear sports clothes, which consists of a pink top and adjusted his chaps blue print it ceases to see the voluptuous hips that is.

“He’s back and ready for the weekend”, wrote translator “ring” to publish to Instagram.

Publication became one of the most views at the end of this week, reaching more than 4 million likes and thousands of comments his followers in this social network.

“Perfection”, “beautiful woman” inside and outside”, “Your beauty is wonderful! I admire you more and more”, “If there’s one thing that I am sure that everything is in order, and never cansaré to say it every day”, “You’ll always be my biggest inspiration in my life”, “I’m serious, you have a perfect body! May God bless you” there were some comments that got pictures.

See also: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to postpone their marriage due to coronavirus