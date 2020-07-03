John Wesley Shipp gets a new costume, the original Flash in the Arrowverse ‘Elseworlds’ – The Flash – Spoiler Time

Now we have more details on the most anticipated crossover of the year!

After it was published a remarkable official posters where we see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen” (Stephen amell) exchange of securities yesterday Executive producer, Marc Guggenheimshared a photo John Wesley Shipp his costume is classic Flash.

As you remember Wesley Shipp interpreterpath father Barry in the series CW’s ” The Flash. However, earlier the actor gave life to this superhero series Flash in CBS a statement from 1990 until 1991.

Gustin a photograph of General “Elseworlds”, where we can see Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, Stephen Amell as The Flash, Wesley Shipp as Flashand Gustin as Green Arrow.

The crossover, which will be broadcast days 9, 10 and 11 December, present Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Talloc) in this universe.

Well, the Czech down the image!