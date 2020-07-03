Kendall Jenner present a “child” of his fans

Female from United States, Kendall Jennerit never ceases to amaze his fans. Recently with the release of their makeup products, you can mostr in the aspect is very open for its promotion.

On Tuesday, le present, more than 130 million followers of his comrade, which, in the opinion wrote, continuing their actions as professionals. Slim, tall, thin, she, it was being on his side.

Kendall Jenner and his pet.

It’s your dog who has shown in other cases, for myself as her mother, as model it was dress like her clothes to look very fashionable and pose for the camera.

To choose a model.

So I wrote in his publication that received more than four million I like from the site all users of the Internet, what you have written, except what’s in the huge and all the more beautiful.

It should be noted that in the beginning of the year sister Kim Kardashian he was in trouble, of course, violence on animals, put the collar on a Doberman. However, was exhibited as a fighter for the rights of these creatures.

In this context, in 2018, his dog was charged with assault on ??? in the restaurant and Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles. Although it’s not in the country, and more, caus dispute because I did not responsibility.

The model le the comments of his supporters that “Select models”.

The highest paid model in the world believes that his colleague on four legs, like his son, and was seen in repeated opportunities pasendolo the streets.

Kendall Jenner recently been very active in social networks, showing his more recent work. One of them, a new campaign that he did with Burberry. Now, thanks to the new line, expected to continue to grow as an entrepreneur like his sister.