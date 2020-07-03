Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be broken

12 April 2018 born True Thompson, daughter Khloé Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson, just a few days after jumping the scandal, the betrayal of the athlete. Since it seemed obvious that their Union was corrupt, but in recent months, they have been rumors that may have given him a second chance at romance, speculation which intensified when it was revealed that experienced conclusion together in a house in Los Angeles, so we both could spend time with his little two years. Younger sister Kim Kardashian spent this week your 36 birthday in the welcoming celebration, which was (not too small) part that has not gone unnoticed: in his hand an impressive diamond ring that he had made the leap of signals between his followers whether.maybe he pledged to forward the Cleveland Cavaliers?

– Khloé Kardashian reveals the emotional downturn that survived Tristan Thompson during the scandal



VIEW GALLERY





As reported People this week, a source close to the couple claims that they give him a new chance at their relationship within two years after their breakup. “Tristan tries to show Khloé his intentions and was still a father to True“- the newspaper writes. The second man claims that during the holidays, for a birthday, she and the father of her daughter behaved as if they were back together. For its part, the basketball player that has not stopped these two years to make patterns of attachment to the state secularseemed emotional greetings on this day, which corresponds to 36 years.

“Now I’m wise enough to know that you came into my life to teach me what it means to be human. I appreciate how I can learn and grow thank you. Thank God, beautiful and charming woman for the whole world, especially for our daughter, True. You deserve the world, Coco! True and I love you, mom. Happy birthday”, Tristan wrote in the publication that displays three with a big smile, instagram on the trampoline. Thus, answered, message, almost gentle: “Oh, that’s very sweet, thank you TT”. Also said other family members like Kim or Rob, and Duncan, one of the best friends Khloé, from the hearts and applause.

– ?????????? Message Khloé Kardashian about the infidelity of her lover



VIEW GALLERY





Relationship on the side

As Kourtney and Scott Disick, Khloé has managed to maintain a good relationship with the father of your daughter, for a child. The founder of the Good American desvelaba from the beginning of the scandal that his intentions were not to grab his little experience with his father, and so even in their worst moments, unable to agree in respect of the minor child. Not only that, but during an episode Keeping up with the Kardashiansthe woman showed that the decision was made to create embryos from Tristan when was the process to freeze her eggs.