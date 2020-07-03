Kourtney Kardashian invites her sisters and mom to join the challenge#wearadamnmask | U IMPARTIAL

LOS ANGELES, CA.- Kourtney Kardashian joined job #WearADamnMask, as did other stars like Jennifer aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, to create awareness among pandemic.

Shared one publication in your account in Instagram with the Hashtag, message, meditation “#wearadamnmask to help spread the word not the virus!”.

Then he invited Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Krisjenner amongst his circle of friendship was asked to publish selfies, as is sometimes done others that joined the problem with cubrebocas

“Also, I suggest everyone who wants to help to encourage others to do the same and #wearadamnmask Thanks to @simonhuck and @aliceandolivia in nominarme”, was part of what he wrote in Instagram. Their publication almost a million, I like it.

A few weeks ago showed a photo, which looks with a lid with the peculiarity that it has a led backlight.