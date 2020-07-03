Kristin Cavallari new book the kitchen was ” taste tested and approved was Jay Cutler news

Fox Flash news top news entertainment 2 Jul

the fact that separation does not mean that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler did not support each other.

The couple announced in April that divorciando after 10 years together, but it seems to me that there are warm to each other, not paying attention to gossip, conflicts, and messages Cavallari, 33, quote, “a violation of the” code of conduct” in a divorce filing.

The latest example of maintaining their friendship came to post 37-year-old former soccer pro Instagram history on Thursday.

In the post, Cutler shared a photo of Cavallari celebrating her latest book, ” meals “True Comfort.”

Jay Cutler’s offer of assistance to the former Kristin Cavallari upcoming book kitchen. (Jay Cutler/Kristin Cavallari/Instagram)

“Taste-tested and approved,” the athlete wrote on the photo.

Photograph originally appeared as part of the film, which Cavallari history earlier in the day, with the inscription “For September [sic] 29!!!”

“he came to my house the first copy of the ‘Consolation’, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” said he really star in the film. “Guys, I can’t wait!”

In “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” alum to flip a few pages of books, praising the “beautiful” pictures.

“I love this book, so many dishes and I’m so excited to share with you,” he said, reminding fans that can be pre-booked. “All healthy eating comfort. Check it out!”

Cavallari was poured out on my ex a few weeks ago, sharing a sweet Father’s Day message to Instagram, to Cutler, which is divided into three kiddos: Camden, 7, Tierney, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“Saved the best for last….happy (evening) Father’s Day Jay. We spent a wonderful day together yesterday, my new house,” she caption a photo of the small opposite the football field. “Modern family? That the education of children? Whatever you want to call it, moving on is the best way we know. And the fact that we know that our 3 children-this is happiness to have him as your father.”

Cavallari at the end of his post: “let’s Hope that all 3 get a little bit of this heart of gold”.

The two announced their split on Instagram, thus, reminding the fans that they have “nothing but love and respect for others.”