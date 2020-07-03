Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have been criticized for not talking more about Black Lives Matter

Kylie Jenner and other family members Kardashian-Jenner have been placed for a long time in regard to issues of race. In General, the family was charged to capture the “black” culture in order to increase their visibility and popularity.

These criticisms were focused primarily on two elements: the fact that sister changes his appearance (things, hairstyles and photo editing) to look black, and how the sisters seem to seek black men known so far, especially rappers and Athletes.

Now, when civil unrest in the backdrop of tension long between the police and activists, black has reached a boiling point, national, fans are waiting for your attention as stars react. Many of them are not satisfied, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, because it seems that you were not in support of “Black Lives Matter” (as well as his fans wanted.

The sisters Kardashian-Jenner, they have a complicated relationship to compete

Kylie Jenner | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Critics who surround the sisters Kardashian-Jenner and her treatment of the breed have a long history. The article 2014, The Washington Post, Sally Kohn wrote that the behavior of Kardashian were “explode” and actively reinforce racial prejudice and women”.

Con notes the famous photo shoot of Kim Kardashian for Paper and as a pose, imitated, very close portrait Carolina beaumont, 1976, which was filmed by photographer and used as part of the work called “Jungle Fever”. In the end, Con has accused Kardashian in “explode fetichización women of color to wrap your own pocket.”

This is similar to the criticism that Kourtney Kardashian didn’t play when it comes to promoting your brand Poosh. Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of the protesters on our side, about how he promised to teach their own children, improvements in terms of a career. However, many saw the discussion of your own brand in publications, and mass.

The defendant to use movement to develop and encourage change in the culture as a whole.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have children birraciales

honestly, I was hoping Kim kardashian and Kylie Jenner were at least a little more vocal about it. considering how they both have children and not white? Who will grow and perhaps become one of the victims of police brutality? if nothing changes ?? bird (@itgirIenergy) may 31, 2020

When fanatics, celebrity to take a stand on the issue of violence by the police, many indicated that they expect more Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in particular, due to its proximity to the subject. Both of these women have children birraciales, who may be victims of these prejudices, racism.

In the stream by our site Twitter, many were quick to note that the sisters are happy to visual bookmark black culture, but not to participate in the struggle for the rights of blacks.

One wrote: “happy to get tanned about and injection in your mouth, but when it came time to talk and to support career trying to emulate … [it’s] crickets “.

Others point out that can you believe that wealth is not exempt from cruelty: “They are rich. No matter that her children were black, except for aesthetic value, they think that in order to be wealthy, protects against abuse.”

Fans who would like to see more Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Fans would like to see protest more active support for the movement Black Lives Matter part of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kardashian, in particular, has a special connection with causes of social justice.

Currently working in bachelor’s degree in law, as a member of a changing profession, to be active. She used this new excuse to leave The Justice Project, a series of reality TV, which examines prejudice in the justice system and works to release those who have been victims of these prejudices.

Fanatics, of course, expressed disappointment that women with this cultural influence, the personal with the black community and of demands and interests, social fairness, which do not work more than a CD for this turning point to Express their support.