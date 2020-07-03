Mayors 2.0: ‘leaders’ novice anglers supporters network

In the top 3 mayors, consecutive alcadesas L’hospitalet, Sant Boi and Gava, with more than 10,000 students in their profiles

Lucky that Rosalia was born to be “a million dollars” because with his over 14 million followers on the Internet may be an ideal Chairman of the Baix Llobregat, although, perhaps, would have done something about the competition, PAU Gasol, and about 13 million. And that, at least in the network of the mayors of Baix de Llobregat, Instagram was able to get the lesson plan. Will be the best neighbors, but not the most popular (and we don’t mean the party). Of course, talent and fame is not enough in the Baix Llobregat, but also in a world that is increasingly connected, what the mayors of more “leaders”?In the top 3 we have mayors L’hospitalet, Sant Boi and Gava, although the undisputed winner in the region is Nuria Marin, almost 30 thousand followers in their networks and be the Queen of Twitter among all mayors llobregatenses. In addition, Nuria Marin wins even in your own house, because he has more followers than her that profiles employees of the Office that L’hospitalet, and that’s the only mayor who can boast to be better known, she, the city Council, which is headed by.Yes, to master network Nuria Marin, is not free from controversial, critical, or trolls who live on these platforms. Recent controversies over sonada it is due to the single architecture of the PSC, which celebrated its applications in Instagram de Llobregat for 6 cars visits to the doctor. Criticism of Marin, is also the Chairman of the Provincial Council of Barcelona, his appeal in favor of L’hospitalet is not needed to get from the hands of the members of the PCA to ensure that EUL, the original PSC was removed.Between the municipalities of times in a row brings some of the city Castelldefels, Sant Boi, Website, El Prat airport and gaoua with more than 20,000 followers. But it turns out that, for example, the mayor of Castelldefels and the mayor of El Prat’t reach even half of the supporters in their profiles that city hall. Why is that? Maybe it is because the mayors and relatively new, Maria Miranda (Castelldefels) took on the mayor, in 2017, and Lewis Mijoler (El Prat) that makes it just over a year since taking office.

Cornellà and Sant Esteve, right

But who is in late position? Mayor Antonio Balmon, Cornella, and Enric Carbonell, Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, don’t come, and thousands of his supporters in their profiles and mayors less held in networks of the Baix Llobregat. In this case, is the same that the municipalities are smaller and the Baix Llobregat to be back cornellà and Sant Esteve de Sesrovires. Perhaps can be fixed in a Pull or Rosalia to know, how to get audience online and master the world, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, how they do it. If you’re interested in cornellà that had no and has no official statements, town halls, although so many of the profiles associated with the culture and activities that are in the city, and the mayor only uses personal blog to communicate online.

Or social network-a new way to do politics? Everything points that way. And although we look at our mayors, there are many regarding politicians who are stars of the network, such as the President of Canada, Justin Trudeau, which combines the institutional publication of his personal life and funny video, or the Minister for foreign Affairs of Austria Sebastian Kurz, who in his publications uses to show what happens behind the scenes in the world of politics. And if we look at the image on the Internet: we are great leaders, not only parties but also in social networks such as Pablo Iglesias, which dominated Twitter and Facebook, or Santiago Abascal, what to take to Instagram with a lot of contrast to the other leaders of the party.

There is no doubt that in the Baix de Llobregat, Instagram wooden and balances, but in the field of social networking, our mayors need to be updated. We can’t call them “leaders” as Rosalia, PAU Gasol, Antonio Orozco or Aitana, our colleagues times in the network, but our mayor and shall perform their duties as such.

Communications

But today is a great way to bring people together, to entertain and inform and can be a means of communication between the fantastic city mayors and the public. Although there is a social network of municipalities, and we have a good example of use as Castellfedels, the personal profile of the mayor, allows you to communicate on a more personal, more quiet and nearby of the population living in the city, as seen in the profile of Nuria Marin. Which social networks change politics? If we start to see more and more mayors 2.0? You need to wait to see it. III