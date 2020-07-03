The Flash Actor Grant Gustin marriage | | TV Shows

Actor Grant Gustin (28), known for her role The Flashjust for marriage with his girlfriend Andrea Tom (30). Data indicate that the wedding took place at the Valentin DTLA in Los Angeles.

On the guest list are actors like Melissa Benoist, Chris wood, Daveed Diggs Taylor Trensch, Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross and Leela Rothenberg.

The couple is still not made a decision about their marriage on social networks. Was a representative of Grant Gustin, Robert Stein, who posted a photo of the partner in the personal Cabinet Instagram.

As you know, Grant Gustin and Andrea Tom they announced their engagement in 2017 Instagram.

Was in 2017 that The Flash said program Conan O’brien, how did it happen that he proposed the marriage with his bride. “I’m a man very impatient and very bad secret. We had to go Costa Rica vacation, but was not able to do this in my work, and I planned to do it there. One day we were at the beach, I forgot that the ring was in my backpack, and at some point I thought she saw it, so I decided trying at the time, but I found out that she didn’t see a ring”, – said the actor in the “Conan’.

“In the beginning thought it was a joke because it was something very homely. So that at first it was a lot of fun, on that he agreed,” he said Grant Gustin this is the first time.