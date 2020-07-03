The Rock ‘star-the most valuable’ in Instagram

Copyright on photos

fake images

Dwayne “the rock” Johnson topped the rich list Instagram already, that the stars I thought, can charge more, no one on advertising publications.

Warrior was the actor can charge advertisers more than $ 1 million (790,000) in a publication last year, as a company, marketing in social networks Hopper HQ.

The star of the Fast and Furious pulled a makeup entrepreneur Kylie Jenner first place.

It has 182 million followers on Instagram, while there are 187 million.

British company HQ Hopper, who manages social media accounts on behalf of companies and individuals, released its first full list Instagram in 2017.

Was made the classification and the cost of publication, after a conversation with the so-called “leaders” of the social network, combined with the signs and marketing companies, and use price information publicly available to evaluate how much to charge each account.

However, marketers generally reserved about how much to pay to, or the publication can become part of a wider agreement, as is often the case with stars from the list, or sports stars, for not known the exact amount.

Another form of high costs in the list until 2019, contained in footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who cost $ 889,000 for the publication, and socialite Kim Kardashian West, who may charge $ 858,000.

In the beginning of this year, Dwayne “the rock” Johnson has been crowned by Forbes as the best paid actor in the world, after he won almost $ 90 million last year before taxes.

In addition to his work in cinematography, the action star has an important business partnership with Under Armour sports brand, the UNITED States, which was signed in 2016.

Was the technological giant Apple, and a Norwegian brand of bottled water Voss, which has a share.

Copyright on photos

Reuters Image capture

The star of the Fast and Furious knocked Kylie Jenner first place



However, their current list of sponsorship offers in Instagram, it seems surprisingly short.

Passing through the channel except for the selfie of the actor muscular what works most recent publications in The Rock promote their brand of tequila, Teremana.

In addition, its publication, the stock more parts for new episodes of The Titans, NBC, or movies, starring roles, and another film DC Comics Black Adam.

10 stars who may charge more for publication in Instagram

1. Dwayne ‘the rock’ Johnson, 187 million followers: a little more than $ 1 million for publishing

2. Kylie Jenner, 182 million – $ 986,000 for the publication

3. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 225 million $ 889,000 for the publication

4. Each application is socialite Kim Kardashian, 176 million – $ 858,000 for publication

5. Pop star Ariana Grande, 191 million – $ 853,000 for the publication

6. Actress and singer Selena Gomez 180 million to $ 848,000 for the publication

7. Pop star Beyonce Knowles, 149 million – $ 770,000 for the publication

8. Pop star Justin Bieber, 139 million $ 747,000 for the publication

9. Pop star Taylor swift, 135 million – $ 722,000 for the publication

10. Footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, 139 million and $ 704,000 for the publication

Source: Hopper HQ

“Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson was an amazing year, while still dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, including Fast & Furious and the second film Jumanji,” said Mike Bender is one of the founders of Hopper HQ.

“It was especially interesting to watch the rising star of fame Instagram this year when I climbed up six places in the list and defeated the defending champion Kylie Jenner”.

In may, the magazine “Forbes” removed, Kylie Jenner, TV star and enterprising, cosmetic, billionaires list, accusing his family to overestimate the importance of your company makeup.

This year I was the first time in four years, Jenner or Kardashian was one of the first in the list of celebrity Instagram from the Hopper HQ.

Influential, need to understand that publication in Instagram is the ad if paid for its publication, or if you received gifts in return.

Some, however, were criticized for lack of transparency.