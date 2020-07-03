They say that Basil Basteri, Mama, Luis Miguel, still life

Argentine journalist ensures that you have evidence that the mother of Luis Miguel’s life

Despite the dozens of versions that have been given of the loss Basil Basteri, Mama Luis Miguelthere was a version that guarantees that the dressmaker still life and is Argentina.

At the end of the first season of the series Luis Miguel -Netflix – we have a lot of questions, since it did not specify who is responsible for the disappearance Basil Basteriin 1986. Since then, some people close to Ukraine, acknowledged that she died at the hands of her husband, Luisito Rey, in this case, the actor Andres Garcia.

However, even though each time it becomes stronger suspicions about his death, the journalist, the Argentinian Luis Ventura assured in the “real Secrets’ that Basteri still alive and in Argentina.

“Do you remember the end of the season, Luis Miguel? With this image, he is visiting his mother in a very special, very special. Remember when Luis Miguel in Argentina, missed departure and disappeared one night? Where did he go? Or not, went to see his mother?”, doubt Ventura in the program.

After the journalist said that he received threats, talking about life Basil Basteri. “We come, we come, threaten us with cutting off come. Therefore, we insist Basil Basteri lives. Living, pulsing, breathing. Besides us, everything was dead. We, by setting the search direction, and I was under the impression that by the end of this year can be found. Lives in Argentina,” said Ventura.

This revelation apply to all of the statements alleged, prima Luis Miguel, Lorraine Torres, who for several months says that his aunt is in custody in a psychiatric hospital in Argentina under the name Honorina Mountains. “She’s afraid, it’s reality, and it constantly manifests itself, afraid that he would pull out and let in Spain,” said Torres.

Finally, Ventura has clearly said that he tests the photos that Vasily was life, but not podida public display. “I already have a mother Luis Miguel in images. And have not been able to provide. Managed companion of our work, has at its disposal. Located in Argentina. And, without a doubt, for me,” he concluded.

