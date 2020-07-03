Why Gigi Hadid continue to wear thin halfway through the pregnancy?

Then, that many media outlets in the United States, which would guarantee that a well-known model in the USA, not only returned with Zayn Malik, but both of them will become fathers, girls, soon (after the leak photos, birthday and gender reveal sister Bella Hadid), in the end Gigi Hadid confirmed she was pregnant during a video call in show Jimmy Fallon (after his mother officially announced the message).

‘Although, of course, would like it announced, on our own terms, we are very pleased, happy and grateful for the wishes and everything,” admitted the it girl of 25 years with a ranch of his family in Connecticut where she and Zayn walked most of the quarantine.

Something, quickly asked, many people learned that the model wants to be a mother, what I did to hide her pregnancy for so long?

Gigi admitted that desfiló in the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week, knowing already pregnantit is not restricted to any diet, and even some social media users put them cachetes and claimed that she was as facial fillers to round his face, however, increased cheekbones Hadid was actually one of the the first physical symptoms of pregnancy.