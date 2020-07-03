Yes, this collection of Millie Bobby brown Pandora inspired summer

Millie Bobby brown, actress main series Stranger Things participated for the first time in the design of collections from Pandora, the creative Directors Francesco Tarja and Filippo Ficarelli.

In the new collection “Pandora” I ” is a source of inspiration in the summer and has four pendants and earrings that are already on sale and will be available until the end of the year.

All the signs I chose are my favorite of the year. Each charm is a fun gift or important to me

Millie Bobby brown to publish to Instagram in part of the new collection that restore the turtle, star, sea, pineapple, Flamingo and the waves.

The details of Pandora collection I was hand-made in eco factory in Thailand, with 98% of the silver and stones atificiales.

Photographer Cass bird campaign collection with a theme of summer, beach, funny pics and natural Millie.

Millie said that his first impression in purchase to Pandora is when I was 10 years old, and he went to buy a gift for a friend.