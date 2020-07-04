Adele picks up a dress that I used 4 years ago, and affects its image NEWSPAPER PESA

Fans of the singer admitted that they are weight loss you it is a miracle

British singer Adele made a splash in social networks and went viral within a few minutes after using the dress 4 years ago that was left to perfection.

After drastic weight loss, Adele again showing off his great physical changes in social networks, and then share some photos that attract attention, because the singer returned to LUKOIL, in his living room in a beautiful dress, who used in their presentations Glastonbury in 2016, which of course now feels differently than at that time, his loss of body weight.

In inmedito his supporters to note that this is the same dress, and thanks to your weight loss now you have a much better.

Adele celebrated her 32 birthday, photo new

The famous British singer Adele turned 32 in may last year, and did it with a different style.

Translator “Rolling in the Deep” appeared in the social networks of your first publication of this 2020.

In addition, thank you for the messages about birthdays, received, Adele took the opportunity to thank the work of staff during a pandemic Covid-19.

Thank you for your warmth, for my birthday. I hope that they are safe during this period, crazy. I would like to thank all the staff, major and which are on the first line to stay safe, in a time when risking their lives. Do our angels” – he wrote.

However, what attracts the attention of users-this led to the fact that the change in the image, and showed that the author of “Someone Like You”, a few pounds less.

In his work, published in Instagram, appears before a large crown and floral embellished short dress in black and puff sleeve.

Adele is busy in their new album entitled “30”, because, as announced about a month plans to launch it in September. This time the artist will continue his line in the drive names, depending on the age that was, when he wrote.

Was during a private performance at the wedding of a friend when Adele urged those present to be attentive to your next job, that would come in seven months, the announcement of which was announced during the ride through social networks.

The artist has achieved success in 2011, the album “21” has broken all sales records, four years later, from “25,” which has sold over 3.38 million copies in the United States in its first week in stores.