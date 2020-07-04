Barbara Palvin returns to Victoria’s Secret for almost 6 years after to go to the signing

19 years Barbara Palvin (October 8, 1993, Hungary became one of the favorite to become one of the angels in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2012the event, which took place on October 8 in new York. Just a glance is flashed on the catwalk, but enough to make him step to the parade will not leave anyone indifferent. Now, almost 6 years after again to pose for signature linen. The return did not cause the reaction on social networks, congratulations to the Hungarian model, which is not always be treated immediately, given that to protect yourself in the past, criticism of its physical.



“This is so great, it’s back to work with the lovely Barbara Palvin”. This proposal, ed Razek, marketing Director of the company, announce a new partnership in Instagram. Accompanying the compliment, this image with the model in the photo Studio. The publication collects more 27.000 likes less than 17 hours. Barbara also I would like to publish in your profile. In your case, a lot more I like you in the same period of time: more 331.000.



Both publications caused a wave of congratulations. Relevant angels Victoria’s Secret, as Elsa Hosk, Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd or Martha Hunt no doubt to give me like and even to say Hello, as they did last. Also notes with like this work ex Angel Alessandra Ambrosiowhat left the signature after 2017. in Shanghai. Next is a canadian fashion model Coco Rochanot only clear that he likes the new success-Barbara, but the comment is aimed directly Ed Razek. “It’s better”exactly, not thinking, marking the Director of the company, in order not to miss this statement.