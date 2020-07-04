Cara Delevingne: of three directions, perfect for travel

Version Cond Nast Traveler in China, India, the middle East, the UK, Italy and Spain, with the support of the publishers of new York, have teamed up to give a message of common optimistic traveler: #UnderOneSky. Inspiring initiatives that Rene interviews with personalities like Francis Ford Coppola, Ben Pundole, Susie cave or Cara Delevingnethe main character of this conversation.

Cara Delevingne recognized as a model that makes years decided to take off to the movies and great popularity in social networks, its activity, spontaneity and sense of humor, joined the initiative, which seeks to inspire travelers and think about the future goal knowing that they will come.

News Related

Their two professions are on journey constantly passing by the beautiful goal for work and also maridando enjoying the journey. Cara Delevingne attention to three areas required when travel. Because of the crowd, due to the quietness or charm, each place has its own personality.

Your hotel nice?

Cara Delevingne: I love La Reserve Ramatuelle, near Saint-Tropez. Very stylish, very relaxing. The computer is incredible. When I was in the last time, a alkyl small car, a convertible to explore the area. My behavior behind the wheel can be scary, but coast. If I could go back now, will do it, for the light, and atmosphere, all this is of course the charm of the French, and that you will care about as well.

If you were to give a feast anywhere in the world right now, what would it be?

In Crab Shack in Finolhu, Maldives. Island holidays ms fun. This place to eat at the end of a long white sand beach, this is the place where I was a few of my dishes long, lots of pink wine, the crab sandwich more fresh, tasty spaghetti Carbonara, followed by dancing with DJ as the sun and a long swim in the sea when it is dark, and the stars came out.

Little favorite place away from the crowds?

Lanserhof in Germany. I’ll be there when I have to stay the night, though, reboot, real. Special. Many reports, treatment, wonderful doctors, and time travelers. I’m always on this side fully charged.

Face shares his Instagram feed and stories about all his adventures and travel with his supporters.