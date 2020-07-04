Company involved in cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, the demand for Coty

Seed-Beauty, a company that helped produce a line of beauty products that Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian-West, you can sue for Coty Inc. apparently, theft of trade secrets, and invested in the business, from a famous family.

Coty, which owns brands such as CoverGirl and Sally Hansenhe got illegal access to strategies used in Seeds to create a line of cosmetics by using them in accordance with the US$ 600 million to take a controlling stake in the company Jenner, according to the complaint, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The action takes place after Seed-Beauty, to mandate this month to avoid Kardashian West share secrets in a separate agreement Kochi.

The last idea is expanding the litigation of the growing Empire, the cosmetics of the Kardashian family.

Kochi put your status at the same time, strong clan that reality TV, is investing$ 200 million in a week on the line Kardashian West and taking part in the previous, business Jenner, trademarks that they both began with Seed-Beauty.

Kochi not commented on the lawsuit. Representatives of the company management Jenner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Seed-Beautythat is associated with the stars, for the development and distribution of brands of cosmetics, said at the presentation that the investment Kochi brand Jenner “it was a trick to learn the methodology of trading confidential Seeds“.

The company with headquarters in Oxnard, California, also appointed Kylie King SP. OOO and HFC Prestige Products Inc. in demand.