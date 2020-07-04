Grant Gustin acknowledges that sprinters The Flash do not face

Maybe that hero The Flash this is the fastest man in the world, but what actually happens in the series? In that sense, star Grant Gustin translator Barry Allen showed that do not work.

Recently, Gustin participated in the program ” interview Conan O’brien and showed that it was never complete, especially after realizing the complete futility to do so:” In the past it was so. In the first season I was put on tape, with a harness, but then I realized that the show was shown only from the waist up, and he ran away for no reason “. As a result, today Gustin just moves them into the hand as shown in the video entertainment at the end of the article. In addition, travel is the result of some special effects that simulate a movement at very high speeds.

However, the simple fact that Gustin do not run in The Flash does not mean that the paper is not free from problems physical. In the beginning of this year, Gustint opened via Instagram that there are moments in which” Flash cannot be Flash “as an actor seemed exhausted and very sweaty, and used the legendary suit. ” Sometimes I don’t want more power. I’m so tired of running “it was his comment on this case.

The fact that he was tired of running and not have superpowers, doesn’t mean that Gustin will not win the race. The actor in fact he was sent O’brien that has been challenged several times, despite the fact that the character (The Flash) is only the result of invention: “I call to compete. But not strange. I have a good friend who, of course, I can easily win from the point of view of speed as well as two colleagues in the kit. I won away 3: 0 “.

It is possible that Gustin do not run the kit, and, of course, do not need super speed to win his race, but his character, despite all the benefits that has for the season The Flash turned out to be quite fast. Sprinter scarlet to deal with the offender, known as a Thinker , metahumano whose brain goes even faster than himself Flashand loses all the fights against him. You ever catch up?

Watch the video interview: