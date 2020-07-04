Grant Gustin, the hero ‘The Flash’, marries his bride In a Volume

Grant Gustinhero ‘The Flash“she is in the house. So

that he revealed himself through his Instagram where we can see you posing

together with his girlfriend to the beach, and in the foreground, we can see clear

engagement ring.

In accordance with Entertainment Tonightthe attractiveness of the actor, 27 years

proposed marriage of his girlfriend just one day after he moved in

in the house in Venice (CA). Apparently, witnesses claim that was

Doing sports on the beach, when Grant turned to the girl and put

knee on the floor, and he held the ring in his hand.

Although wear was released about a year and a half their relationship

were officially in January 2016it is clear that they will be the wind. We lived

grooms!