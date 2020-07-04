How to compete with the Kardashians? Yes, it was the birthday of his daughter, Camila Sodi

Camila Sodi was married to actor Diego Luna between 2008 and 2013. During their marriage they had two wonderful sons: Fiona 10 Basil 11. She was, and actress ruby will not hesitate to make a big feast, although in the current context.

Despite the fact that there were few guests, for obvious reasons, the celebration was full of flowers and rainbows. Birthday to dream girl. “My child is more Chiquita” 10 years today”wrote Sodi in his history of Instagram. When I removed decorations and a big cake, the translator of Andrea in Love, thee my loves joke: “What is Stormi, what has my daughter?”.

News Related

The actress says Stormi Websterdaughter Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott when she was two years old, in February last year. A small feast was the entire dream, which included the presence of Rosalia, while the imaginary world of Frozen.

In addition, this anniversary was Stormi World. It was a giant mirror face Stormiwhere guests walk through the mouth of a small balloon in the shape of a world map. Although the celebration of the clan Kardashian always give, what can I say, the occasion Fiona and Camila Sodi was a luxury in the context of pandemics that we are on a global level