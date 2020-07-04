Idols, which correspond to the years during the month of March

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
8


A new month has begun, and with it comes many festivals in the world of kpop. Various fandoms are organised to execute projects birthday for their idols “favorites”, and March is no exception.

As you already know, who are idols to be celebrated year of life surrounded by the love of his fans? Mark the days on the calendar, and the guard, the countdown to the day your favorite off velitas dough.

Don’t miss this feast and festeja they have such a special dayin order not to miss any details, here we leave a list of some of all idols who will play another year in the course of this month:

5

TAEYEONG – GIRLS GENERATION

10

LISA – BLACKPINK

Birthday: 27 Mar

11

JACKSON WANG GOT7

Birthday: 28 Mar

12

IRENE – RED VELVET

Birthday: 29 Mar

  • HBD!
  • Birthday
  • Mar
  • idols
  • kpop

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here