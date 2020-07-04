In an emotional message, the protagonist of “The Flash” in defense of women who claim abuse Entertainment and Culture

This is after a dream maker “Arrowverso” after receiving complaints from 19 people who worked in The CW series.

American actor Grant Gustin, known mainly for her role Barry Allen in the series The Flashhas published in his Instagram a message to support all women who claim violations in the world.

“Sometimes I can forget that I live in a world where not all have the same rights and privileges as me. And I understand that it is my privilege that makes me forget” – so began cuestionándose actor, 27 years.

“I listen to different people, again and again, especially in the industry where I work, to treat women as if they were smaller, and to abuse, both physically and emotionally, they become something daily. It’s not very good. It can’t be our new normal,” added the translator Flash.

“These last few weeks, I wasn’t sure what to say, so let me say this. I want to be better. I want to be the best man, best ally. I especially wish that all the women in my life, I know that, Yes, I agree with them and support them,” he added.

Then, the young actor said that “I am impressed with not only the women who spoke in recent weeks, but every woman who ever did. I can’t imagine how scary that must be and how much courage and strength you need.”

Finally, Gustin said that “these women are true superheroes, and should be treated as such”.

A message sent in the framework of the charges against Andrew Keisberg, manufacturer Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, after being suspended for receiving complaints from 19 people who worked in these sequels.

This is after complaints Harvey Weinstein and a number of figures show sexual harassment and sexual violence.

