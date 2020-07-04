In Millie Bobby brown, “Stranger Things” are in the past, because we spend On it!

United States.- Millie Bobby Brown 16 years old and is already developing as one of the Actresses, young and influential in Hollywood. Is there any pattern? His glory to glory because of his character, as at Eleven the film Stranger Things (2016). Now he went on another ambitious project with Netflix, which is called ” adventure Enola Holmes. But all this noise, his list of achievements is added one plus: now she’s a jewelry designer. Yes! Without a doubt, proved that age is no limit for success.

For 2019 Millie was a picture of the campaign Pandoraunique signature jewelry Danish. This time went and tried his hand in another area: she took part as designer of the new line, which will be available in the coming months. His proposal was written for several reasons, which are prepared in the summer, like the stars, the sea, the flamenco, one pineapple, a necklace of links and sea waves. According to him, “each of these”suspension‘I’m being transferred at sea and how much fun can be in the summer” .

One of his models –one of your favorite animal stands out as the turtle. But the whole idea is that these keychains can be used together or separately in pulsea and necklace from elements that were created. On the official Pandora Instagram account you will see the other photo with Millie Bobby brown for this colorful campaign, which aims to present the summer as best you can, despite the health crisis, who lives in the world .

Millie Bobby brown, more Mature than ever

It should be noted that the network profile of heart, the British actress has posted some beautiful pictures, which was held under the lens Jason Bell. In each index showed a more sensitive, Mature and luxurious. In one of the graphs you can see her dress closes with surround sound in black color that makes it look more discreet but stylish. Almost impensabale that has only 16 years, the image conveys.

In another post appreciates Bobby is dressed more elegant and chic hit, because it seems to be in a casino. There are dress and style, glamorous, red lips plus a style reminiscent of the era of the 80’s 90’s. The reaction of his fans not long in coming. Just as they did, knowing that the campaign pictures it is very good to display the image much safely like a Pro.