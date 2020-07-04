Khloé Kardashian responds to rumors about Tristan Thompson

One of my favorite ways Khloé Kardashian to communicate with your followers via your posts are often incomprehensible, but working as a small window into his world. After this week you can especulara of a possible compromise for a few photos with impressive ring that is worn on your finger, the woman shared some words about loyalty and love and of self-love: “Don’t say loyaltyI’m keeping the secrets of people who have my name.” “Your best test will be how to treat the people you treated badly,” adds another of his photos. “The best thing I did was to be more relaxed and focus on myself“again, but they were not only statements of what you want to say, the younger sister of Kim and Kourtney?



VIEW GALLERY





Although rumors claimed that Khloé can be hacked with Tristan Thompson, right, this is something that confirms the story People it was much more reasonable: he was convinced from the nearest source, what did the “new opportunities”. Now she said, although it is not clear whether this obligation or a new connection attempt: “Wait… what? I childbirth,” he wrote. “I just got to log on to the Internet, and I astray, in principle, what I think of every day in the year 2020. But seriously, what? I childbirth, people just say. Quarantine, we are all crazy“shared on your profile, the official. “Happy tomorrow! Start your day with the installation of a grateful and everything else will come in his place, God bless you,” and added, gaining mass demonstrations, response to part of the 28 million followers. After all playlist music, which included topics as Marvin Gaye, Adele, Donny Hathaway, Kanye West or Giveon, in particular, item called Grief Anniversary (the anniversary of a broken heart)-… The Good American designer did not skimp on the mystery, in that moment, when she made clear that she combines in her daughter’s True that is their number one priority.



VIEW GALLERY





Khloé and Tristan could have written a novel a year later after their break from the second infidelity scandal basketball player walking on was released several photos when she was pregnant that the core of the Cavaliers with other women. Despite these dark moments in their relationship, they both could stay wishes to raise a daughter and even they spent together the serviceafter that, it appears that they have decided to give myself a new chance. “Quarantine them came. It took not much time together, because he lived in Cleveland. Was spring is beautiful in True Los Angeles“- says a source close to the magazine People.

During the birth of Khloé that he spent 36 years in this week, behaved as if they were back together, ensures a second source on the same publication. In fact, it appears in the pictures on vacation with Rob Kardashian and himself, and congratulated the mother of his daughter, with an interesting publication. “Now I’m wise enough to know that you came into my life to teach me what it means to be human. I appreciate how I can learn and grow thank you. Thank God, beautiful and charming woman for the whole world, especially for our daughter, True. You deserve the world, Coco! True and I love you, mom. Happy birthday,” he wrote, Tristan.