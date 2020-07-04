Thank you: Christian Meyer and his emotional message to Instagram after reflection cu

Christian Meyer turned 50 on Tuesday, 23 June, in gratitude for the samples of affection, the national actor used his official account on Instagram to send the message, thinking for half a century.

In an emotional press release ?????????? was accompanied by a photograph where he stopped to see, accompanied by his three sons, Stefano, tyra and Gia, the fruit of their marriage, the actress Marisol Aguirre.

“‘The mood of the person who feels fully satisfied to enjoy what you want, or enjoy something good’. Here is how Wikipedia defines happiness. If a picture says more than a thousand words, this is mine” he expressed.

“Thank you all for the congratulations happy birthday and wishes. Thanks to you, my friends and family that, although these times we must not cease from afar fill me with happiness. No pandemic, nor to the conclusion that we can against it. Happy day for all” she added, artist national.

To see this publication in Instagram “The mood of the person who feels fully satisfied to enjoy what you want or order something good.” Here’s how Wikipedia defines #Happiness, If a picture says more than thousand words, that’s mine. Thank you all for the congratulations on the birthday and wishes. Thanks to you, my friends and family that, although these times we must not cease from afar fill me with happiness. No pandemic, nor to the conclusion that we can against it. Happy day to all of you. ✨ 🇺🇸 “Happiness is used in the context of mental or emotional states, including positive or pleasant emotions ranging from satisfaction is intense joy. It is also used in the context of life loss, is returned to it’s Permanent well-being, eudaimonia, blooming and well-being”. This is how Wikipedia defines #Happiness If an image speaks more than a thousand words, this is mine. Thank you all for your birthday greetings and good wishes. Thanks to you, my friends and family, although these times keep us far apart, you still fill me with happiness. Nothing can take that away from me, even a pandemic or confinement. Happy day to all of you. ✨ 📷: @gianmarcooficial Publication jointly Christian Meyer (@oliverdog) 24 Jun 2020 12:05 PDT

Christian Meyer, the son of Gladys Zender, the first Miss universe, Peru, America, and politically Antonio Meyer. Peruvian actor was internationalization in the role of “Dona Barbara” and “Zorro: the sword and the rose”, both chain Telemundo.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS

Christian Meyer and all shared the role of Edith Gonzales in “Dona Barbara”

Edith Gonzalez and also worked with Christian Meier of the show “Doña Barbara”