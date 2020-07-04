The father of the family decides (seriously) sexy Stewie

Everyone who knows nothing about The father of the familyprobably, the problem is, for two reasons: because we are talking about sexuality I do and because, finally managed to leave the shelter where he was caught in 1999. But the problem is that animated series decided to fix some doubts (or not) about sexual orientation Stewiethe youngest of the family guy, which for the past two decades, a misconception on our part.

The point is that fans of the father of the family, feel the curiosity. Maybe that Stewie is the appearance of the child, but the viewers know him as the member of the family Griffin that he was smarter than his parents and has no instinct fascist that takes you to despise most of humanity, including his fantasy to kill his mother.















Stewie strip the stairs to a colleague who loves, because he fears that there may not be mutual





Anyway, in an episode released this Sunday in the US, the writers have introduced a few points over ” I ” regarding their sexuality. During the conversation with the doctor Pritchfield (Ian McKellen), admitted that he assaulted another boy, because he loved: “I just pushed Tyler up the stairs, because I like it and I’m afraid that I don’t like”.

After this confession, the character has changed its tone, not to look like a homosexual: “I’m not gay. All this has nothing to do with being gay so quietly that, as I see you lamiéndote mouth. I’m sure you live sessions “out of the closet”. If not I’m more or less gay than before.” Stewie becomes obvious, as the n-th person (or, in this case, the child, drawings) that needs it retarded concept of masculinity have remained intact.







Grant Gustin, the protagonist of The Flash, it is your love at first sight





But well, reality is slipping from the hands when it is considered that there is love at first sight, the protagonist of The Flash: “But I think that Grant Gustin and I would like a couple Instagram cute? Yes, let’s do it”. After this confession, she believes that her sexuality is as smooth, but “I feel in my no.”

Stewie, after review, Grant Gustin, it’s hard to believe you’re straight.











