The film released with a court, the original Spoiler Time

After two years of delays this 2020 in the end we will see the premiere of The New Mutants, the last movie of the universe X-Men developed in offices 20th Century Foxthat now will be released under the supervision Disney the company, which he did, and more industries with the purchase of the Studio.

Although much has been done reshoots and new versions, which remove any mention of this film, X-Men, Josh Boonethe Director of the tape, which explained that the premiere will be in court the original, which was initially supposed to be released 13 in APR in 2018. This fact was given through your account in Instagram to answer fan that doubts in this matter.