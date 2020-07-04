The lovely Kobe Bryant with his family in Instagram

Your browser does not support iframe.

Kobe Bryantlegendary player basketballhe January 26, 2020, in the crash of the helicopter in Calabasas, California.

In total there were nine people, among whom was his daughter Giannawho also lost his life.

The player, known by its trajectory with the Lakers, also he has a wonderful family with his wife Vanessawith which he married in 2001. Since that time, the life of the couple was marked by UPS and downs, and the birth of four daughters: Natalia17 years old, Gianna, who Kobe called Gigi, Biankathree, small, Capri Kobeborn seven months ago.

DON’T MISS:

Kobe Bryant: Justin Bieber, VIN Diesel and the most famous I am sorry for the tragedy of his death

NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Your daughter is 13 years old, also died.