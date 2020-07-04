Twitter Feed, ?????????? abuse Kylie Jenner with their employees

In recent days, Internet users have started the campaign: one to represent alleged situation that hides Kylie Jenner and other celebrities from the world of entertainment in the United States.

The incident focused on the things that are subject to the woman Kylie Cosmetics with his staff at Banglads, a country located in Southeast Asia.

I use Twitter public thread please note that due to constant complaints in billonaria modelit decided to prohibit comments on your Instagram.

In the story, @Lena_Radarkness attention to the fact that the pandemic Kylie, like Cardi B and others could not release their products for sale. Because of this, he did not pay these employees.

Before Saturday, Kylie Jenner no comments on this issue, but mysteriously from one day to another, I decided that one more comment on your posts.

But not only complaint, is born the stream of Twitter. According to the portal, I Carmn, Group Global Brand manager products stars decreased the number of orders

Because of this, about 50 000 workers have been violated. Another contradiction in this quantity in units for the course the younger of the Jenner sisters maintained emphasis on advertising products.

Two weeks ago Lantz along with her sister Kendall, a new line of makeup. It should be recalled that Forbes he had had a dispute with Kylie for the title of young billonaria made myself.