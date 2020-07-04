Victoria’s Secret announces the return of one of his angels

Victoria’s Secret is already preparing for the much anticipated concert, which still has no purpose. The company of lingerie, the first year without one of their most beloved angels and veterans Alessandra Ambrosio, but I already put hands to work to start to meet new models that can to occupy the vacuum left in Brazil or the old, known, as, for example, Barbara Palvin.

Model 24 years already desfiló for the brand parade 2012 and you are given the opportunity to become an angel, the name of the Hungarian refused, because I didn’t want to associate the beginning of her career in Victoria’s Secret. However, it seems that now he’s changed his mind, because yesterday announced to Instagram that again to pose for the signing in the photo, next to ed Razek, marketing Director of an American company.













“That is beautiful, to get back to work with the lovely Barbara Palvin,” said Abdel Razek also in his Instagram, the opinion, which communicated a new collaboration, which already had approval from other angels Taylor hill, Martha hunt, and Alessandra Ambrosio, who have no doubt to congratulate the model.

Desfiló Barbara Palvin for Victoria’s Secret in 2012

During these six years, in Hungary there was a message, as for their actions, like a dummy, as for their romantic relationship. On a professional level, Palvin he desfilado for the best and these are patterns that are never missing in the main international catwalks of high fashion, it is therefore not surprising that last year ranked seventh in ranking tops times in a row in Instagramwhere almost 8 million followers.













A few years ago, Barbara saw wrapped in polémica its physical by its cover, which was photographed for “Sports Illustrated’. In the first match for the popular publication swimsuits, users on the network called it “fat” for no reason, and not silent. “Wow! I have a lot of criticisms that say that I’m fat. Well, though not as flacucha, as when I was 18, but I don’t think, and Proud of it”., he assured to remain silent lips.

Personally, the girl was a couple-Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, last year drew the attention of many Newspapers, sports for maybe romance with a former player of “Barcelona” Neymar Jr.one idyll ended confirm any of the parties.





Barbara came out of the pilot Lewis Hamilton, last year jumped on the rumors about a possible relationship with Neymar Jr.









