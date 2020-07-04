We will tell you how to do a manicure made of shells, beautiful Instagram with these decorations for nails Amazon

Seashells are one of the accessories, bookmark, summer, jewelry with great taste in the sea. But also intruded bags, sandals, and even manicure the most beautiful and delicate. Because these nails that Betina Goldstein has published in Instagram has everything to gain time to search for one nail-art we ourselves these days (and we will tell you how to do it)

This beautiful manicure, it seems, a real gem in our hands, and it’s actually very easy to obtain. Because you only want to use lacquer, clear gloss our nails, so that after glue with glue manicure, each of these joyitas tiny that we are on Amazon for less than 7 euros.





– Decoration for manicure in marine on Amazon, 6,99 euros.

Beaupretty nails starfish seashells, starfish manicure metal nail studs diy manicure nail art accessories, 2 PCs.

Who said shell, said starfish, anchors, boats, sea horses, shells, and even dolphins that our manicure has all of the components in the sea in summer. We also can change gold silver platedto combine colors, play or mix designs to restart, at its sole discretion, is nail-art so easy to make.

We said fans of manicure minimum from Betina Goldstein. But if your excess in the purest style of Rosalia and you want your nails were charged to the maximum, also nail-art shells for you. In combination with crystals and glitter manicure tie-dye and pearls, to be in the hands of a real Siren kawaii.

Cover photo | @betina_goldstein.