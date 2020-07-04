Yes, it’s a suit (The Flash) before the 6th season

Warsaw, July 18. (CulturaOcio) –

The Flash will not return to the small screen before the end of this fall, but fans of the series could see a new suit of Barry Allen in the sixth season.

Grant Gustin has organized a report from Entertainment Weekly, who showed several photos of the actor showing his new outfit. News the most notable are gold accents that appear on the hands, torso, and legs Barry. In addition, the suit retains many similarities with previous versions.

The hood has undergone a major evolution throughout the series, taking the appearance of the city. than the other versions. Detail, which, however, is not seen in the photo, in which Gustin appears with an open face.

It is not known exactly what’s in store for Barry Allen and his friends and relatives in the sixth season, in addition to the arrival of ‘the Crisis on Infinite earths”. “When I first read the pilot, I always thought Crisis on Infinite earths would be the end of the series,” explained former showrunner Todd Helbing in ComicBook.com.

“There are many things that we can do. I think what really will fill a new sense of energy, time appropriate,” he added.

Details about the sixth season of the series is kept secret, but rumor has it that fiction is in search of a new villain and scientist – “socially awkward” for the new episodes. Yeah, you know he’ll be back, good Luck, one of the enemies of the hallway with aloe, which was introduced in the fifth set. The CW has already announced the release date of the sixth season, which will be released the next day on 6 October.