▷ Serena Williams shared some sweet photos from mini tennis

Have two years Serena Williams was mother the first time, girl Alexis Olympia near Sillicon Valley entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. Unlike other well-known, which protect the privacy of its small to extreme insospechables, it seems that for tennis players, there are few things in life his daughters, which should be in your personal life.

My friend that was a child, Alexis “Olympia” has a private profile Instagram which updates more than 600,000 followers on your every day and your life. In addition, even doll your girlfriend, Phone qai qai, has an account in this social network, with 143.000 followers.

Serena Williams and her daughter on the cover of Vogue

(Instagram)



In addition, this aspect of the girl ‘expert’ that his fans already knew in the last hours of tennis player the United States, considered one of the best in the history of the awards presented, which includes 23 titles in Grand Slam, he wanted to share with the world that she has a great future, in the same sport that brought her to the highest in the last two decades.

A series of delicate photos in which mother and daughter look, team the same color purple and black Nike Serena Williams taught his followers that the little Alexis, just two years, so as to hold the racket as if it were the continuation of their hand and repeats some of the gestures of the mother tracks court.

Serena Williams and his daughter Alexis Ohanian Olympia look identical sets during the training court

(Instagram)



Serena Williams and his daughter Alexis Ohanian Olympia look identical sets during the training court

(Instagram)



Serena Williams and his daughter Alexis Ohanian Olympia look identical sets during the training court

(Instagram)



As you might expect, before this image is so sweet, not in a hurry to come the reaction of some family members, friends and acquaintances of Williams, which was interesting abilities, the girl at such a young age. Between these famous, noted, the small aunt, also a tennis player Venus Williamsactress Zendaya Colemanmodel Karlie Klossdesigner Vera Wangsinger Fifth Harmony Normani Cordei and actress Grey’s Anatomy

Kelly Back.

Serena Williams and his daughter Alexis Olympia, dressed Anna ‘Frozen’

(Instagram)



Although, as has been seen in social networks, both in recent months, he “Olympia” is a small, very awakening, that also enjoys Hobbies similar to other children his age as the universe Disneyeverything seems to indicate that Serena Williams has found his successor much sooner than expected.