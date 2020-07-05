10 artists who might be feeling the years | Gallery | news

Photo:
2 out of 10 Worth Brie Larson there were no promises. In fact, the actress received three years ago “Oscar” for best actress for the room. Yes, it’s 2019, so to get to the skin Captain Marvel (of course, a character who has a key to fix everything Infinity Warwe go to appear even in my soup. Without a doubt, the film superheroína is one of the most anticipated of the year. And so, automatically, bree will be one of the most popular stars in Hollywood.
3 out of 10 Elite she became one of the series most hits in a year and not only in Spain but throughout the world. Therefore, if fichan for the second season, you know that your name begins to sound. What happened to Georgina Amoros. the young actress that we’ve seen in the series, as Vis a Vis or Velvetthey will be part of the Oaks.
4 out of 10 The same applies Claudia Rooms. The actress that we saw in the series, as Plague from Movistar, will be in the second season Elite.
5 out of 10 This summer, after more than two years of waiting, in the end, we will see a version of flesh and blood Aladdin. Actress Naomi Scott will rise in the skin of the Princess Jasmín, But not only that! Also one of the new heroes, “Charlie’s Angels”, along with Kristen Stewart. So leave your name and face.
6 out of 10 And other names to remember, so this year is Her Balinska. This is the third Charlie’s angel for new adaptation. This British 22 years, has the task of defending his first major role in the production of Hollywood. We are confident that will be the first of many.
7 out of 10 24 years Gabriela Richarsonthis is one of the promises of pop music in Spain. It’s a big bet, Sony Music this year, and we’re not weird! With one talent, cruel, has already released two singles: Don’t Talk To Me and Crime. Two themes are combined with a minute.
8 out of 10 Greeicy one of the favorite Latin from mometo. After the success this fall with David Bisbal with the theme Forgivenessnow he continues his musical career with the Want. But it is in Colombia is not new to the industry wrong. Already as a teenager to make music.
9 out of 10 Although it is still not us, that sounds like her name Guiomar Ave Door this will be one of the characters 45 Rpmnew fiction of the Antenna 3.
10 out of 10 If it rings, his face, because it clavadita his mother. Kaia Gerber daughter Cindy Crawford, top model of the world’s most famous. Now, 17 years old, already the parade of major brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, Prada and Moschino. Good that no one will stop.