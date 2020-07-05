2020-07-05 07:30:06

Star, the winner of the award “Grammy” Adele”, pouring his heart and his soul” in their new album, according to a source.

Adele (“pouring his heart and soul into his new album.

Star 32, which has’angelo, seven, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, has been associated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, like Raphael Saadiq and John Legend, how to cook to throw it long, we Hope, track, ’25’ 2015.

One of the interlocutors told the newspaper the Sun on Sunday: “Adele, he denies his heart and soul into this album, how do you feel after a divorce.

“A fan of Raphael since I was a teenager and loves his catalog. ago. She wants her next album will be full of soul, the sound is more eclectic”.

One of the confidential information, said earlier that Adele feels “alive” after separating from Simon, and welcome the opportunity of releasing new music.

Award-winning star and Simon, 46 years old, in the end, their marriage last year, but Adele found that the process of creating new music is “almost like therapy”.

The source said: “of Course, preparing mentally and physically for the promotion of new music. It seems that will happen later this year. Says in the past year as one year is very difficult, and he said in the past that creating new music is Almost like therapy.

“It is noted that is ready to share with his fans. Very busy, but his life is more full than before. Very pleased to become an artist. New music remains a big problem for her and she feels alive and happy.”

Initially, Adele is going to release their new album in September, but his Manager Jonathan Dickins confirmed that was recently postponed due to the epidemic of the coronavirus.

He said, “don’t come in September it will be ready when it’s ready.

“We are all in the same boat, you do things, and suddenly the world stops.

“He’ll come when he’s ready. I still can’t put the date. We have music, but we still work.”

